Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,759 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 294,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 143,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,870,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 111,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 118.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 149,707 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $30.78 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

