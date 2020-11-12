Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

