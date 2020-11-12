Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.53 Million Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE UL opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

