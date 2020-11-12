Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,089,322 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

NYSE:FDS opened at $335.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.26 and its 200 day moving average is $324.35. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

