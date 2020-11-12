Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,523,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 165.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $272.56 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,344 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

