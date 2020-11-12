Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 142.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,505 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $948,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

