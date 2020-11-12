Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

DIAL stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

