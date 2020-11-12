Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Penn National Gaming worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

