Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 343,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,011 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter.

BSCK stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

