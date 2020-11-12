Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $52.89 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

