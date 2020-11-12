Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

