Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 506,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,115,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,088,000 after buying an additional 355,711 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 109,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

