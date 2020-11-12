Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $57.99 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $60.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54.

