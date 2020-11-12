Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $207.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays cut United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

