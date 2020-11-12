Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

UL stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.99%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

