Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.