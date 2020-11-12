Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Markel worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 49.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL opened at $1,033.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $978.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $969.74.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

