Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 228.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $63.43.

