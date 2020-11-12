Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 75,384 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

