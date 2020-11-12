Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,164 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

