Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 144,367 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $63.43.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.