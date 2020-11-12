Raymond James Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$6.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$8.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.42%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

