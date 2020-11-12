Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of MarketAxess worth $22,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 15.6% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.33.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $544.91 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,979 shares of company stock worth $29,438,386. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.