Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,862 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.48.

