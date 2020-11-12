Raymond James & Associates Sells 91,984 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.56% of Huntsman worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 299,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5,603.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 22.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.