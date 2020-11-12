Raymond James & Associates Sells 332 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Marriott International worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.39.

MAR opened at $116.39 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.