Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,026 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.55% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.