Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,169 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $24,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $356.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $362.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Insiders have sold a total of 56,690 shares of company stock worth $18,699,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

