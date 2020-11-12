Raymond James & Associates Sells 179,171 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,309,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 179,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Halliburton by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 48.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 821,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 268,446 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.24.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

