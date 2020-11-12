Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,910 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 73,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.63% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $69,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 42.8% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 517.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 257,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.