Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $26,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 179.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 131,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 293.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 72,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.