Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.