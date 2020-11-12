Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

NYSE RY opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

