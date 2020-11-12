Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,826 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Graco worth $27,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Graco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Graco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $3,191,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,395,662.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $18,831,551. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $69.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

