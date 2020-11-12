Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,108 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Humana were worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $426.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.54 and its 200 day moving average is $401.57. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

