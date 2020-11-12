Raymond James & Associates Purchases 18,460 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lennar were worth $27,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Wedbush increased their price target on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $76.22 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

