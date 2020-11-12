Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Edison International worth $27,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,823,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,988,000 after buying an additional 228,574 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,214,000 after buying an additional 146,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

