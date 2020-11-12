Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of Commerce Bancshares worth $25,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $628,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

