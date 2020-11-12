Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.95% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

