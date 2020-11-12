Raymond James & Associates Has $28.40 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of American International Group worth $28,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $37.35 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

