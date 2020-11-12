Raymond James & Associates Has $26.83 Million Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $26,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,765,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $81,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,897 shares of company stock worth $17,245,980. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

