Raymond James & Associates Has $26.45 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $26,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $190,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 274,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 76,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

