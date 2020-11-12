Raymond James & Associates Has $26.17 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.80% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

