Raymond James & Associates Has $24.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $24,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $143.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.