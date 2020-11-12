Raymond James & Associates Has $24.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,862 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $87.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

