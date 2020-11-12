Raymond James & Associates Has $24.25 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $24,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,160. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

CRL stock opened at $235.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day moving average of $199.71. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

