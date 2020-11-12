Raymond James & Associates Has $23.77 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,086,000 after purchasing an additional 294,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 978,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

