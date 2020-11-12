Raymond James & Associates Has $23.22 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $461.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $507.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $76,342,311. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

