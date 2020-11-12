Raymond James & Associates Has $22.96 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 56.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $20,010,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3,095.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 868,415 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 841,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

