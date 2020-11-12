Raymond James & Associates Has $22.90 Million Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 146,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.53% of Air Transport Services Group worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,440. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

